what's the name of this Indicator? Any One know Russian please help me?
Ma Yuliang:
This two Indicator is not indicator for mt4 or mt5.
<snip>
The one on the left is the Oanda long/short open positions ratio: http://fxtrade.oanda.com/analysis/open-position-ratios
There's a similar one for FXCM on DailyFX: https://www4.dailyfx.com/sentiment
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This two Indicator is not indicator for mt4 or mt5.
They are provided by some website.
These indicator show how many people in long and how many in short.
I want to find it by google but I don't know it's name.
Could anyone who knows about it tell me the keywords to search in google or if possible just give me a link.
thanks a lot.
I just got more information about this indicator.
It is provided by akmos a Russian FXweb site.
I can't read Russian OMG please help me.