Sell stop order activated at a different price than the open price

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I opened a sell stop order at 1.08505, it hits Takeprofit at 1.08180 (325 pips) and still MetaTrader says that the pending order was activated at 1.08210 which is 295 pips lower?  

How do I prevent this from happening again?  

2016.01.08 13:30:01.988 '1202280': order #24488979 sell stop 10.50 EURUSD at 1.08505 activated at price 1.08210
2016.01.08 13:29:58.195 '1202280': order was opened : #24488979 sell stop 10.50 EURUSD at 1.08505 sl: 1.08535 tp: 1.08205 
 

He stopped before the variation of BUY and SELL.

Calculate the value of TakeProfit discounting the Spread of the coin.

 
This occurs because the spreads widened at that time, so your sell stop was activated become sell with spread 295 point. It occurs commonly at news release.
To ensure that it is correct you can see the spread when the incident occurred.
 

This has nothing to do with spread, it's just slippage, to open a sell from a sell stop order, you need a buyer, but at this time (probably a news I guess) there was not a lot of buyers so price is falling, and when you order was filled it was with around 30 pips slippage. Don't confuse a pip and a point.

A stop order is never guaranteed.

 

hi all

a set sell stop and buystop pending, but the market activated  orders in diffrent price
help plz

 
majidpiryonesi #: help plz

Help you with what? Stop orders become market orders when hit, the market gapped, and the orders opened there (slippage).

 
William Roeder #:

Help you with what? Stop orders become market orders when hit, the market gapped, and the orders opened there (slippage).

we set pending order to determine price exactly. when pending orders becomes Market Orders, the price will be the pendings price.

in fact we set pending orders to define price exactly what we want.

but i get the wrong price from pending price

 
majidpiryonesi #: when pending orders becomes Market Orders, the price will be the pendings price.

Wrong. If the market gaps, the order opens at the gap price. You do not determine what price you get filled with, the market does. Research what “slippage” means.

 
Is there a solution to this issue?
William Roeder #:

Wrong. If the market gaps, the order opens at the gap price. You do not determine what price you get filled with, the market does. Research what “slippage” means.

Is there a solution to this issue?

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