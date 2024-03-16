Sell stop order activated at a different price than the open price
He stopped before the variation of BUY and SELL.
Calculate the value of TakeProfit discounting the Spread of the coin.
To ensure that it is correct you can see the spread when the incident occurred.
This has nothing to do with spread, it's just slippage, to open a sell from a sell stop order, you need a buyer, but at this time (probably a news I guess) there was not a lot of buyers so price is falling, and when you order was filled it was with around 30 pips slippage. Don't confuse a pip and a point.
A stop order is never guaranteed.
Help you with what? Stop orders become market orders when hit, the market gapped, and the orders opened there (slippage).
we set pending order to determine price exactly. when pending orders becomes Market Orders, the price will be the pendings price.
in fact we set pending orders to define price exactly what we want.
but i get the wrong price from pending price
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I opened a sell stop order at 1.08505, it hits Takeprofit at 1.08180 (325 pips) and still MetaTrader says that the pending order was activated at 1.08210 which is 295 pips lower?
How do I prevent this from happening again?