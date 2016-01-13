Harmonic Traders. Sucessful traders?
- Harmonic trading. Did you traders ever tried it?
- Harmonic Trading
- Price Patterns(Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...)
Some of the traders I know trade harmonic patterns. I know some traders who are succesful trading these systems. I would like to know what your experience is with Harmonic trading
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video November 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.11.27 10:23
Suri Duddella, Webinar: The Success and Failure of Chart Patterns
Suri Duddella, 19+ years full-time Futures/Equities/Options Trader. Patterns based Algorithmic Trading. Author -- "Trade Chart Patterns Like The Pros" book.
- Chart Pattern Modeling
- Essential pattern structure components and analysis
- Practical statistics of patterns success and failures
- Examples of many patterns
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A chart pattern is a distinct formation on a stock chart that
creates a trading signal, or a sign of future price movements. Chartists
use these patterns to identify current trends and trend reversals and
to trigger buy and sell signals.
Identifying chart patterns is simply a system for predicting stock market trends and turns! Well, a trend is merely an indicator of an imbalance in the supply and demand. These changes can usually be seen by market action through changes in price. These price changes often form meaningful chart patterns that can act as signals in trying to determine possible future trend developments. Research has proven that some patterns have high forecasting probabilities. These patterns include: The Cup & Handle, Flat Base, Ascending and Descending Triangles, Parabolic Curves, Symmetrical Triangles, Wedges, Flags and Pennants, Channels and the Head and Shoulders Patterns.
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