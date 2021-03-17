Connect MetaTrader5 to Datafeed e.g. Interactive Broker
It's not possible, you can only use data feed from an MT5 broker in MT5.
As noted in MTIBBridge information page :
ATTENTION: MTIBBridge can't feed MetaTrader charts with IB data (no application can do this)
Alain Verleyen:
As noted in MTIBBridge information page :
It's not possible, you can only use data feed from an MT5 broker in MT5.
As noted in MTIBBridge information page :
I don't see page at link
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Hi,
who can help me to find a solution for MetaTrader5 to connect a datafeed from e.g. InteractiveBrokers.
If have an account at Interactive Brokers and I'd like to trade with MetaTrader5 and Interactive Brokers.
There is a possibility to link MT5 via MTIB-Bridge with IB. But I need furthermore a realtime data feed of futures and currencies.
Is there a solution to link MT5 with a data provider like IB?
Thank's in advance.
Best regards
Frank