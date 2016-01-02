Developer could not Deliver
Dear Friends,
I have an issue with a certain developer, i had contacted the developer to code an ea for me about 8 days ago, and he was supposed to have delivered the job in 1 to 3 days but he failed to deliver even after 7 days, today is now the 8th day, how can I cancel the deal? and engage another coder? hope I still have access to the funds in my mql5 account, to use to pay the new coder upon the delivery of the job?
Thanks.
You will need to send the job to arbitration. It may take a while to get a response from service desk due to the holidays
Hello,
you just will enter the "Arbitration" link in the job, as in this screenshot:
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Then, you will type a short message to explain the problem,
and the site will answer about it, and if the developer didn't finish in the time .. sure the site will return your money,
but it will be only 90% from your money for this job, and the other 10% is the site commission,
about time to respond from the site to arbitrate .. it's not so long, just after the weekend they will answer,
Thank you .
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Dear Friends,
I have an issue with a certain developer, i had contacted the developer to code an ea for me about 8 days ago, and he was supposed to have delivered the job in 1 to 3 days but he failed to deliver even after 7 days, today is now the 8th day, how can I cancel the deal? and engage another coder? hope I still have access to the funds in my mql5 account, to use to pay the new coder upon the delivery of the job?
Thanks.