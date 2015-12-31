MT4 Code To show a Hgher Low above a low
Can anyone help me with MT4 code that will highlight when there is a higher low above a low?
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- array and file problem
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This is a MQL5 forum and your question is very unclear to me.
Snelle Moda:Both MT4 & MT5 can be discussed on this forum
This is a MQL5 forum and your question is very unclear to me.
This is a MQL5 forum and your question is very unclear to me.
Stuart Browne:
Both MT4 & MT5 can be discussed on this forum
Both MT4 & MT5 can be discussed on this forum
Oke
bgribben, Do you mean a trend turn movement after the second LOW. Something like this picture:
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