MT4 Code To show a Hgher Low above a low

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Can anyone help me with MT4 code that will highlight when there is a higher low above a low?
 
This is a MQL5 forum and your question is very unclear to me.
 
Snelle Moda:
This is a MQL5 forum and your question is very unclear to me.
Both MT4 & MT5 can be discussed on this forum
 
Stuart Browne:
Both MT4 & MT5 can be discussed on this forum

Oke


bgribben, Do you mean a trend turn movement after the second LOW. Something like this picture:


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