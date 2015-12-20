Is there similar incidator like this?
magshim:What's the name of the indicator? It does not look like trix.
This is custom indicator. And I'm looking for a similar indicator with it. Something like trix?
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This is custom indicator. And I'm looking for a similar indicator with it. Something like trix?