INCREDIBLE, ChartTimePriceToXY precision is WRONG !!?

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Hello everyone!

this my discovery today.

I want to draw directly  on my chart, and i use CCanvas class and its method.

BUT...

This is my code

 //--- START conversion precision TEST

   ChartHeight=ChartPixelsGet('H'); // ChartGetInteger inside

   ChartWidth=ChartPixelsGet('W'); // ChartGetInteger inside

   Tela.Resize(ChartWidth,ChartHeight);

...

   int xTest[2], yTest[2];

   ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,Main_Rates[1].time,Main_Rates[1].open,xTest[0],yTest[0]);  Err+=GetLastError();

   ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,Main_Rates[1].time,Main_Rates[1].close,xTest[1],yTest[1]);  Err+=GetLastError();

   Tela.Rectangle(xTest[0]-3,yTest[0],xTest[1]+3,yTest[1],ColorToARGB(clrYellow,255));

   

   Tela.Update();

//--- END conversion precision TEST

NOTE: Tela is an object of CCanvas class; Main_Rates is an array of Mqlrate type; xTest, yTest are int variable.

and this is the result:

 

 I can't belive! my yellow rectangle is different from the candelstick, but the Time and Price data in mqlrate array are right !

In my opinion, it is the conversion method to be wrong.

Infact with this correction, before drawing:

   yTest[0]-=3;

   yTest[1]-=3; 

it seems works...

but it is a very bad solution. 

Can someone give me a feedback to this problem? 

 

thank you so mutch!

bye 

 

You will need to provide all the relevant code, otherwise there is no way to check if the problem comes from your code or from MT4/mql4 (Canvas).

 I can't belive! my yellow rectangle is different from the candelstick, but the Time and Price data in mqlrate array are right !

You think they are right or you checked they are right ? We can't guess.

 
Alain Verleyen:

You will need to provide all the relevant code, otherwise there is no way to check if the problem comes from your code or from MT4/mql4 (Canvas).

You think they are right or you checked they are right ? We can't guess.

Hi Alain, thank you for your answer. Sorry for my delay, but the "official job" has all my time.

I'm new here and I'm learning to use the forum tools...

I insert the code that i have run on a chart EURUSD and if you zoom to the maximum scale you can see the "error".

Thank you for all your help!!!

Stefano

PS. I have verified  that the data are correct comparing the pop up on the chart and the printing data from MqlRates.

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  BananaChart.mq4 |
//|                                                  Stefano Gallone |
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
//---
#property copyright "Stefano Gallone"
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//---
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   2
//--- 
#property indicator_label1  "BANANA"
//--- Costanti
// Costanti del periodo espresso in minuti!
const int Std_Period[10]={ PERIOD_CURRENT, //0
                              PERIOD_M1, //1
                              PERIOD_M5, //5
                              PERIOD_M15, //15
                              PERIOD_M30, //30
                              PERIOD_H1, //60
                              PERIOD_H4, //240
                              PERIOD_D1, //1440
                              PERIOD_W1, //10080
                              PERIOD_MN1}; //43200
//--- layer di disegno
CCanvas Tela;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int OnInit() 
  { 

//--- settaggio dal layer di disegno
   int ChartWidth=0, ChartHeight=0;
  
   ChartHeight=ChartPixelsGet('H');
   ChartWidth=ChartPixelsGet('W');
   
   ResetLastError();
      if (!Tela.CreateBitmapLabel("Tela",0,0,ChartWidth-10,ChartHeight-10,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
      Print("ERRORE CREAZIONE TELA: ",GetLastError());
   Tela.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrBlack,0)); //reset dell'area di disegno.

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, 
                const int prev_calculated, 
                const datetime& time[], 
                const double& open[], 
                const double& high[], 
                const double& low[], 
                const double& close[], 
                const long& tick_volume[], 
                const long& volume[], 
                const int& spread[]) 
  { 
//---
   MqlRates Main_Rates[], Sub_Rates[], M1_Rates[]; 
   int copied, Current_Period=0, Sub_Period=0;
   int i=0;
   int x[5],y[5];
   int ChartWidth=0, ChartHeight=0;
   int Err=0;
   
//--- 
   ArraySetAsSeries(Main_Rates,true); 
   ArraySetAsSeries(Sub_Rates,true); 
   ArraySetAsSeries(M1_Rates,true); 

//--- setting del periodo corrente e del sottoperiodo da usare per l'analisi.
   Current_Period=Period();
   for (i=1; i<10 && Std_Period[i]!=Current_Period;i++);
   if (i>1) Sub_Period=Std_Period[i-1];
   else Sub_Period=Current_Period;
   
//--- ultima candela completa per il periodo corrente
   CopyRates(Symbol(),Current_Period,0,2,Main_Rates);

//--- ultime candele per M1 corrispondente al periodo precedente a quello corrente.
//--- calcolo della media interna alla candela.


   ChartHeight=ChartPixelsGet('H');
   ChartWidth=ChartPixelsGet('W');
   Tela.Resize(ChartWidth,ChartHeight);

   ResetLastError();
   
         
//--- START convertion precision TEST
   int xTest[2], yTest[2];
   ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,Main_Rates[1].time,Main_Rates[1].open,xTest[0],yTest[0]);  Err+=GetLastError();
   ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,Main_Rates[1].time,Main_Rates[1].close,xTest[1],yTest[1]);  Err+=GetLastError();

   
   Tela.Rectangle(xTest[0]-3,yTest[0],xTest[1]+3,yTest[1],ColorToARGB(clrYellow,255));

   Tela.Update();
//--- END convertion precision TEST
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call 
   return(rates_total); 
  } 



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart property width end height                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int ChartPixelsGet(char Dim,const long chart_ID=0,const int sub_window=0)
  {
//--- prepare the variable to get the property value
   long result=-1;
   int DimentionToGet=CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS;
   switch (Dim)
   {
      case 'W': DimentionToGet=CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS; break;
      case 'H': DimentionToGet=CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS; break;
      default: DimentionToGet=CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS; break;
   }
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- receive the property value
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,DimentionToGet,sub_window,result))
     {
      //--- display the error message in Experts journal
      Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError());
     }
//--- return the value of the chart property
   return((int)result);
  }

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