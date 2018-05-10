Expert Advisor EURUSD H1 - Rising Candle (with video)
Hi,
Thanks for posting this Expert Advisor. It would be nice if you are running a live account Signal to prove the EA's efficiency.
Regards
Hi Miroslav
Thanks for your efforts. Can you please post the code in the Codebase. That way it will have it's own webpage and it's own discussion topic. Many thanks
Stu
Hello Traders,
Unfortunately the moderators have removed the attached EA. I tried to post it in the code Base, but I was not allowed due to "commercial content".
I don't know what to say about it because I'm afraid I can be banned.
For the moderators I'll say that it was 100% native MQL. No third party code was included or external dlls. It is open source and available in GitHub. Compiled with a strict attribute with zero errors and warnings. The code was manually written. It was only pragmatically fit in one file to make it easier for managing.
The code was deleted by a forum bug when your topic was moved from the General Section to the Experts section. Sorry about that! Can you please send me a message with the code attached and I'll check it to see if it's OK to post here. Thanks mate
Mohamed, this is not a complete EA for trading, it needs further refining. It also misses Stop Loss protection.
I just discovered this simple setup and think it can be used for a base for developing EAs. The rules are enough simple and can be implemented in MQL very easy.
(Exit at "bar closing" is a little tricky for implementation in MQL, one have to check the server time and to rise the exit seconds before the expected Close. What I'm actually doing is to close at a tick at the last seconds. If there is no such tick, I close at the next bar open. )
Hi mate - the code was removed so I can't access it. Will need you to send it to me via message
Code is there Stuart. I can download it.
Thanks Alain, admins told me they have fixed the bug that caused it to disappear.
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This is a simple Expert Advisor for trading on EURUSD H1 market.
Backtestet result:
Trading rules:
Long Entry - wait for a bullish bar with body > 30 pips and Volume > 2.0 * Average volume from last 80 bars.
Open long at next bar Open and close at the bar Close.
Short Entry - wait for a bearish bar with body > 30 pips and Volume > 2.0 * Average volume from last 80 bars.
Open short at next bar Open and close at the bar Close.
This Expert is created without programming with Forex Strategy Builder.
This video explains how the EA works and how is created:
Expert parameters:
The Expert Advisor is attached below: