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Will the Fed rise Rates today ?let me know your opinion .thank you
 
Steve Zoeger:
Will the Fed rise Rates today ?let me know your opinion .thank you
I think yes.
 
will hike rates
 

I was reading some forecasts made by Deutsche Bank, BNPP, SEB and Morgan Stanley and they told that USd will become more stronger one during/after the FOMC meeting today, especially for AUD/USD (more bearish):


 
Sergey Golubev:

I was reading some forecasts made by Deutsche Bank, BNPP, SEB and Morgan Stanley and they told that USd will become more stronger one during/after the FOMC meeting today, especially for AUD/USD (more bearish):


It might be possible that the Fed will wait till 2016.
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