U.S.
Will the Fed rise Rates today ?let me know your opinion .thank you
Steve Zoeger:I think yes.
Will the Fed rise Rates today ?let me know your opinion .thank you
Will the Fed rise Rates today ?let me know your opinion .thank you
will hike rates
I was reading some forecasts made by Deutsche Bank, BNPP, SEB and Morgan Stanley and they told that USd will become more stronger one during/after the FOMC meeting today, especially for AUD/USD (more bearish):
Sergey Golubev:It might be possible that the Fed will wait till 2016.
I was reading some forecasts made by Deutsche Bank, BNPP, SEB and Morgan Stanley and they told that USd will become more stronger one during/after the FOMC meeting today, especially for AUD/USD (more bearish):
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