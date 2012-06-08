In the event Automated Trading Championship 2012, only 3 participants will be declared as the Winners. How many participants do you want to be the winners?
- WHAT IS THIS ??????????????
- Indonesian Member
- Automated trading championship 2007 - Rules
ANYONE WHO VOTE BELOW 10 WINNERS IS LIKE SAYING THAT METAQUOTES AND SPONSOR CAN'T AFFORD & POOR ENOUGH TO PAY MORE .
READ HER MOUTH, 10 !
(she said that none has 10 size balls or bigger)
LOL
:D
(and anyone who offended with a gun pointing cartoon, go run and get a life)
ANYONE WHO VOTE BELOW 10 WINNERS IS LIKE SAYING THAT METAQUOTES AND SPONSOR CAN'T AFFORD & POOR ENOUGH TO PAY MORE .
READ HER MOUTH, 10 !
(she said that none has 10 size balls or bigger)
LOL
:D
(and anyone who offended with a gun pointing cartoon, go run and get a life)
Even if they have the money, we do not want to dilute the cash prizes such that we loose motivation of developing something that will take us to the top.
I don't think MetaQuotes will ever do that, and they can afford to get more sponsors and pay more prizes. Having more winners also encourage trader to join championship, so even if we're not on top three traders still have some reason/encouragement for joining the championship.
The only reason I create EA is because I want to make money from forex market and not going after some prizes - just google forex contest and you know what I mean.
I never join the championship coz I don't wanna send my EA "out there", and LOL, my EA never beat the top 10.
:D
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use