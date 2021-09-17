Indicators: Detection of the divergences - page 2

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sorry my knowledge in oop is primitive could you be so kind to give me the code that could give the bearish and bullish signal just like you said i would be very thankful of you
 
is there a mt5 version for it?
 
P:
is there a mt5 version for it?

Unfortunately, there is no such version

 

just download

when i drag to chart, this happen


 
pa pa #:

just download

when i drag to chart, this happen


just now downloaded the indicator, opened it in compiler, pressed compile and opened mt4, and shows on chart without issue for me.

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