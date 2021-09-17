Indicators: Detection of the divergences - page 2
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is there a mt5 version for it?
Unfortunately, there is no such version
just download
when i drag to chart, this happen
just download
when i drag to chart, this happen
just now downloaded the indicator, opened it in compiler, pressed compile and opened mt4, and shows on chart without issue for me.