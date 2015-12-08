Code an EA from indicator if only .ex4?
simon_json:Hi Simon, yes it's possible if the indicator outputs the relevant information to buffers
Hi,
Is it possible to code an EA based on an indicator if I only have the .ex4 file of the indicator? I found the indicator on a forum, so its free to use for everyone (the author posted it).
All the best!
Simon Johansson
Thanks!
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Hi,
Is it possible to code an EA based on an indicator if I only have the .ex4 file of the indicator? I found the indicator on a forum, so its free to use for everyone (the author posted it).
All the best!
Simon Johansson