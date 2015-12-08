Code an EA from indicator if only .ex4?

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Hi,

Is it possible to code an EA based on an indicator if I only have the .ex4 file of the indicator? I found the indicator on a forum, so its free to use for everyone (the author posted it).

All the best!

Simon Johansson 

 
simon_json:

Hi,

Is it possible to code an EA based on an indicator if I only have the .ex4 file of the indicator? I found the indicator on a forum, so its free to use for everyone (the author posted it).

All the best!

Simon Johansson 

Hi Simon, yes it's possible if the indicator outputs the relevant information to buffers
 
Thanks!
 

You can get the indicator output information in Data window

ris

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