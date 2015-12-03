EURUSD PREDICTIONS AND ANALYSIS
Hard to forecast.
-1 day to NFP
-12 days to FED's meeting
"Be carefully". Boost volatility horizon with female alter ego of BCE's President...
Mirko Cerulli:Talking till the NFP
Hard to forecast.
-1 day to NFP
-12 days to FED's meeting
"Be carefully". Boost volatility horizon with female alter ego of BCE's President...
John McClark:Wait...
Talking till the NFP
Talking till the NFP
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