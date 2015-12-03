EURUSD PREDICTIONS AND ANALYSIS

New comment
[Deleted]  
  • 32% (8)
  • 40% (10)
  • 28% (7)
Total voters: 25
[Deleted]  

It must go down....!!!

 

Hard to forecast.

-1 day to NFP

-12 days to FED's meeting

"Be carefully". Boost volatility horizon with female alter ego of BCE's President...

[Deleted]  
Mirko Cerulli:

Hard to forecast.

-1 day to NFP

-12 days to FED's meeting

"Be carefully". Boost volatility horizon with female alter ego of BCE's President...

Talking till the NFP
 
John McClark:
Talking till the NFP
Wait...
New comment