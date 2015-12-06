I will code mql5 indicators for free
I don't think MQL5 allows this topic? because there are lot of freelancers waiting for the job!
Hey Guys,
i want to learn and improve my MQL5 skills. I think the best way to do this is to practice. Unfortunately sometimes I don`t have any nice idea which i can implement in a Indicator. So if any of you is interested, please post in this forum your ideas and i will try to implement it into mql5. I may not write all the indicators you demand but I will try my best with in my knowledge. If you have any problems or questions you are free to send me a message. :D Have a nice day.
Mert
There is a lot a coding requests on this forum, just try to answer them.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68046
hi, matkin1234, can you pls do me a favor by coding an indicator with showing area datum of macd histogram under and above zero line respectively, i wanna compare the stength changes between different trends, thanks a lot.
i have the macd indicator with showing the 4 color histogram and 2 line but the area datum of macd histogram.
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Hey Guys,
i want to learn and improve my MQL5 skills. I think the best way to do this is to practice. Unfortunately sometimes I don`t have any nice idea which i can implement in a Indicator. So if any of you is interested, please post in this forum your ideas and i will try to implement it into mql5. I may not write all the indicators you demand but I will try my best with in my knowledge. If you have any problems or questions you are free to send me a message. :D Have a nice day.
Mert