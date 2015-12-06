I will code mql5 indicators for free

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Hey Guys,

i want to learn and improve my MQL5 skills. I think the best way to do this is to practice. Unfortunately sometimes I don`t have any nice idea which i can implement in a Indicator. So if any of you is interested, please post in this forum your ideas and i will try to implement it into mql5. I may not write all the indicators you demand but I will try my best with in my knowledge. If you have any problems or questions you are free to send me a message. :D Have a nice day.


Mert

 

I don't think MQL5 allows this topic? because there are lot of freelancers waiting for the job!

Freelance service at MQL5.com
Freelance service at MQL5.com
  • www.mql5.com
Orders for the development of automated trading programs
 
matkin1234:

Hey Guys,

i want to learn and improve my MQL5 skills. I think the best way to do this is to practice. Unfortunately sometimes I don`t have any nice idea which i can implement in a Indicator. So if any of you is interested, please post in this forum your ideas and i will try to implement it into mql5. I may not write all the indicators you demand but I will try my best with in my knowledge. If you have any problems or questions you are free to send me a message. :D Have a nice day.


Mert

There is a lot a coding requests on this forum, just try to answer them.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68046

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68041

 
Thank you for your comments Sheriff hassan and Alain Verleyen. I am new at here. I just wanted to improve my skills. I do not think I have enough knowledge to work in Freelance service. I think it will better to not open a new topic. I will do what Alain says. Have a nice day. 
 
you can also use ideas in freelance to practise yourself even if you are not apply for the job.
 
matkin1234 :

Good learning ... This is a great way to start, congratulations.
 

hi, matkin1234, can you pls do me a favor by coding an indicator with showing area datum of macd histogram under and above zero line respectively, i wanna compare the stength changes between different trends, thanks a lot.

i have the macd indicator with showing the 4 color histogram and 2 line but the area datum of macd histogram. 

 macd histogram area

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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