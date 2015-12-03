MQL5.COM Products Promotional Banners

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Hi to all!

Herewith i would like to post the promotional banners which anyone can use on their websites,forums,networks,etc..

I suggest all members can share the banners you created for MQL5.com Products.

Hope this thread will help the members who wants to promote to reach the products more people.

To copy/save image >> Right Click on image , choose "Save Image As".

Post your Banners:

Here i start:

Size 468*60


Size 120*600

Size 728*90


 
really ugly. wow.
 
i see no banners.
 
SHERIFF Hassan:

Hi to all!

Herewith i would like to post the promotional banners which anyone can use on their websites,forums,networks,etc..

I suggest all members can share the banners you created for MQL5.com Products.

Hope this thread will help the members who wants to promote to reach the products more people.

To copy/save image >> Right Click on image , choose "Save Image As".

Post your Banners:

Here i start:

Size 468*60


Size 120*600

Size 728*90


banner without a link,.. useless...
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