SMX and MetaQuotes Software Corp. Have Held the Trading Championship
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From March 19, 2012 to April 5, 2012 SMX exchange and our company arranged and carried out SMX Trading Championship. The competition was held at SMX exchange and students from the following Singaporean universities were invited to participate: National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University.
According to the Championship rules, each participant started its trading activity having $200 000 on the account. The task was to increase it as much as possible by trading SMX GOLD Futures, SMX EUR_USD Futures and SMX Cooper Futures contracts.
As in the Automated Trading Championship, SMX Trading Championship used the same parameter to determine the winners - maximum profit. But unlike АТС, SMX Trading Championship was the competition of traders, not trading robots.
Three winners were determined on April 5 upon the competition end. The first place belongs to Song Jiashun Marc, the student of Singapore Management University (SMU). Mr. Song increased his initial deposit by half within a bit more than two weeks. That is a great result!
The second and third places went to students Leong Jie Larp ($292 000) and Kok Ho ($280 000) from Nanyang Technological University (NTU). Both participants also showed impressive results falling behind the leader just for a small bit. Unfortunately, the representatives of the National University of Singapore have lost the competition and have not found themselves among the winners.
According to the organizers and participants, SMX Trading Championship was successful. About 500 students were among its participants and more than 25 000 trading operations were performed using various SMX exchange financial instruments. MetaTrader 5 trading platform certified for SMX in January this year has been used during the competition.
SMX and MetaQuotes Software Corp. congratulate all the competition participants and winners once more. Let favorable trends be with you!
Download the official press release concerning SMX Trading Championship (pdf, 203 Kb)