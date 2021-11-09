please help in movingaverage
That is already correct. Try to debug 'em and watch the value.
yes it's value is wrong
try it with rsi or other indicator let make acomment with it's double on the chart and show it u will be surprise like me ...
any suggestion???
I am surprised if you got different value. The below is value of MA1=iMA(NULL,60,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); in each timeframe.
Always clarify: you are asking about MQL4 or MQ5. It is very important.
hi thanks for all who can help me
i want to write a code that call many moving average when they cross they give me signal to buy or sell
really i made the code but i have a problem that i want to call moving average in the h1 time frame or h4 but the expert isn't working according to this
example double MA1=iMA(NULL,60,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
the ma1 value isn't correct like areal chart in h1 chart
how can i have the correct value of it cause i want to run my ea in 1m chart....
thanks at all
Risk a look at the MACD. It is about a cross of two MA. You find it already on your PC in ..\Experts\Examples\MACD\
Risk a look at the MACD. It is about a cross of two MA. You find it already on your PC in ..\Experts\Examples\MACD\
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hi thanks for all who can help me
i want to write a code that call many moving average when they cross they give me signal to buy or sell
really i made the code but i have a problem that i want to call moving average in the h1 time frame or h4 but the expert isn't working according to this
example double MA1=iMA(NULL,60,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
the ma1 value isn't correct like areal chart in h1 chart
how can i have the correct value of it cause i want to run my ea in 1m chart....
thanks at all