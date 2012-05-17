Hello Everyone, I am new to mql5. I want to learn writing an Expert Advisor. But I feel difficulty in learnig.
But I don't understand what will I do when I have done setting all the necessary parameters? They told me ...click the Finished button.... But there is no finish button.
The input parameters are defined when creating the Expert Advisor template in MetaEditor.
See Chapter 2 (2. Writing an Expert Advisor)
Begin by launching the MetaQuotes Language Editor 5....
After the steps described in the article you will get the figure 7.
I know how to lunch MetaEditor. I dont ask for it. I have read the article. But how can I got this figure?
I have done upto figure 5. Thank you.
To run EA on chart, open your MetaTrader, open navigator window (Ctrl + N), click expert advisor, drag and drop your EA onto chart.
Or from MetaEditor you can press F5 (or that green round button), however this is for debugging not for running EA on chart.
I have tried from here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/100 But I don't understand what will I do when I have done setting all the necessary parameters? They told me ...click the Finished button.... But there is no finish button. Only back, next and cancel. I have click on next and tick all option then again next and tick all option and then I have got finished button. But how can I got this figure?