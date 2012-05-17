Hello Everyone, I am new to mql5. I want to learn writing an Expert Advisor. But I feel difficulty in learnig.

New comment
 

I have tried from here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/100  But I don't understand what will I do when I have done setting all the necessary parameters? They told me  ...click the Finished button.... But there is no finish button. Only back, next and cancel. I have click on next and tick all option then again next and tick all option and then I have got finished button. But how can I got this figure?  

Step-By-Step Guide to writing an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for Beginners
  • 2010.06.09
  • Samuel
  • www.mql5.com
The Expert Advisors programming in MQL5 is simple, and you can learn it easy. In this step by step guide, you will see the basic steps required in writing a simple Expert Advisor based on a developed trading strategy. The structure of an Expert Advisor, the use of built-in technical indicators and trading functions, the details of the Debug mode and use of the Strategy Tester are presented.
 
selim40000:

But I don't understand what will I do when I have done setting all the necessary parameters? They told me  ...click the Finished button.... But there is no finish button.

The input parameters are defined when creating the Expert Advisor template in MetaEditor.

See Chapter 2 (2. Writing an Expert Advisor)

Begin by launching the MetaQuotes Language Editor 5....

After the steps described in the article you will get the figure 7.

 
Automated-Trading:

The input parameters are defined when creating the Expert Advisor template in MetaEditor.

See Chapter 2 (2. Writing an Expert Advisor)

Begin by launching the MetaQuotes Language Editor 5....

After the steps described in the article you will get the figure 7.

I know how to lunch MetaEditor. I dont ask for it. I have read the article. But how can I got this figure?

I have done upto figure 5. Thank you.

 

To run EA on chart, open your MetaTrader, open navigator window (Ctrl + N), click expert advisor, drag and drop your EA onto chart.

Or from MetaEditor you can press F5 (or that green round button), however this is for debugging not for running EA on chart. 

New comment