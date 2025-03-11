Why MT5 cannot remember the setting of toolbar and statusbar?

When I start MT5, only chart window shows, toolbar and statusbar all disappear. And  I set these on and close MT5, it works fine. But they also disappear when I start MT5 again.

This problem started to happen few months ago.  How to set toolbar and statusbar always on? 

 
YYY posted #

Please check, that your terminal isn't ran in full screen mode.

 

 
alexvd posted #

Alexey Da #:

Alexey Da #:

Test Account #:

The year is 2025, 15 years since you've posted your comment and it stills helps people in the wild.

I was "randomly" struggling with the same issue, turns out I had probably hit F11 without realising.

So thank you Test Account! May your day be blessed with sunshine and happiness!

