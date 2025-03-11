Why MT5 cannot remember the setting of toolbar and statusbar?
YYY posted # :
When I start MT5, only chart window shows, toolbar and statusbar all disappear. And I set these on and close MT5, it works fine. But they also disappear when I start MT5 again.
This problem started to happen few months ago. How to set toolbar and statusbar always on?
Thanks for your message.
Please check, that your terminal isn't ran in full screen mode.
really really tnx :)
The year is 2025, 15 years since you've posted your comment and it stills helps people in the wild.
I was "randomly" struggling with the same issue, turns out I had probably hit F11 without realising.
So thank you Test Account! May your day be blessed with sunshine and happiness!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When I start MT5, only chart window shows, toolbar and statusbar all disappear. And I set these on and close MT5, it works fine. But they also disappear when I start MT5 again.
This problem started to happen few months ago. How to set toolbar and statusbar always on?