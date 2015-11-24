adx 14 e adx 40
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Good morning, I would need an expert advisor to open an order when the two indicators ADX simultaneously reach the set level. For example, the first indicator is set to ADX 14 level 40 and the second indicator with ADX 40 level 15. When both of a timeframe M5 generate an alarm with a lot of email notification and would like to open an automatic order to buy or sell. But only when they generate a signal at the same time or with a maximum distance between the two signals 5/10 min.