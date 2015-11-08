hello can you help me to find Hidden trailing stop
hello can you help me to find Hidden trailing stop
i search in the web but i can't find it i find just hidden stoploss and takeprofit
up^^
In stead of sending order modification to the server save the new value in a variable and then scan for crossovers and send order close on cross.
In stead of sending order modification to the server save the new value in a variable and then scan for crossovers and send order close on cross.
void TrailingPositions() { double pBid, pAsk, pp; pp = MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_POINT); if (OrderType()==OP_BUY) { pBid = MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID); if (!ProfitTrailing || (pBid-OrderOpenPrice())>TrailingStop*pp) { if (OrderStopLoss()<pBid-(TrailingStop*pp)) { stoplossbuy=pBid-TrailingStop*pp; return; } } } if (OrderType()==OP_SELL) { pAsk = MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK); if (!ProfitTrailing || OrderOpenPrice()-pAsk>TrailingStop*pp) { if (OrderStopLoss()>pAsk+(TrailingStop*pp) || OrderStopLoss()==0) { stoplosssell=pAsk+TrailingStop*pp; return; } } } } //________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________// void hidden_stop_loss() { int totalorders = OrdersTotal(); for(int i=totalorders-1;i>=0;i--) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)==true) bool result = false; if ( OrderSymbol()==Symbol() ) { if (OrderType() == OP_BUY && stoplossbuy>=Bid ) result = OrderClose( OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), 5, Red ); if (OrderType() == OP_SELL && stoplosssell<=Ask ) result = OrderClose( OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK), 5, Red ); } } return; }
In reality I do not know how I do it and I have so much of warnings in my ea
can you help me :D
//Closeall void closeall() { int total=OrdersTotal(); for(int cnt=OrdersTotal()-1; cnt<total; cnt++) { OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,0,Violet); } if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,0,Violet); } if(OrderType()==OP_SELLSTOP || OrderType()==OP_SELLLIMIT || OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP || OrderType()==OP_BUYLIMIT) { OrderDelete(OrderTicket()); } } }
Orderselect and Orderclose return a value that needs to be checked to see if the operation was successful.
However if you run your code in OnTick() and the operation fails, it will simply try again on next tick.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //Closeall void closeall() { bool select,close; for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { select=OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(select==1) { if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { close=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,0,Violet); if(close==0) { Alert("BUY CLOSE ERROR!!"); } } if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) { close=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,0,Violet); if(close==0) { Alert("SELL CLOSE ERROR!!"); } } if(OrderType()==OP_SELLSTOP || OrderType()==OP_SELLLIMIT || OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP || OrderType()==OP_BUYLIMIT) { OrderDelete(OrderTicket()); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thank you very much, man.
But I think there is something wrong in the code Hidden trailing stop
when i use trailing stop 100 and 30 he give me same result
This is illogical
extern bool ProfitTrailing = True; extern int TrailingStop = 30; //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ double stoplossbuy; double stoplosssell; //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ for (int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { TrailingPositions(); trailingclose(); } } //________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________// //Closeall void closeall() { bool select,close; for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++) { select=OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); if(select==1) { if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { close=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,0,Violet); if(close==0) { Alert("BUY CLOSE ERROR!!"); } } if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) { close=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,0,Violet); if(close==0) { Alert("SELL CLOSE ERROR!!"); } } if(OrderType()==OP_SELLSTOP || OrderType()==OP_SELLLIMIT || OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP || OrderType()==OP_BUYLIMIT) { OrderDelete(OrderTicket()); } } } } //________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________// //________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________// void TrailingPositions() { double pBid, pAsk, pp; pp = MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_POINT); if (OrderType()==OP_BUY) { pBid = MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID); if (!ProfitTrailing || (pBid-OrderOpenPrice())>TrailingStop*pp) { if (OrderStopLoss()<pBid-(TrailingStop*pp)) { stoplossbuy=pBid-TrailingStop*pp; return; } } } if (OrderType()==OP_SELL) { pAsk = MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK); if (!ProfitTrailing || OrderOpenPrice()-pAsk>TrailingStop*pp) { if (OrderStopLoss()>pAsk+(TrailingStop*pp)) { stoplosssell=pAsk+TrailingStop*pp; return; } } } } //________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________// void trailingclose() { int totalorders = OrdersTotal(); for(int i=totalorders-1;i>=0;i--) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)==true) bool result = false; if ( OrderSymbol()==Symbol() ) { if (OrderType() == OP_BUY && stoplossbuy>=Bid ) { closeall(); } if (OrderType() == OP_SELL && stoplosssell<=Ask ) { closeall(); } } } return; } ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
I have searched for the errors but I did not find anything
check expert properties in tester.
these variables stay the same if you change and recompile the code.
so you have to go in and either press reset, or change it in the input parameter box.
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hello can you help me to find Hidden trailing stop
i search in the web but i can't find it i find just hidden stoploss and takeprofit