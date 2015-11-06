Problem in trailingstop (Slow and does not always work)
Try to use higher TrStop value. It could be too small to use only 10 points because normally your broker will not allow to use such to low value.
Ask broker for minimum Stoplevel or you could try it by yourself.
If you want to use lower than broker values, then you need to use an other EA to follow up all open trades by using hidden SL, TP and TrStop as well like the attached one.
Try to use higher TrStop value. It could be too small to use only 10 points because normally your broker will not allow to use such to low value.
Ask broker for minimum Stoplevel or you could try it by yourself.
If you want to use lower than broker values, then you need to use an other EA to follow up all open trades by using hidden SL, TP and TrStop as well like the attached one.
Thanks very much :D
I want to ask just what is the difference between TrailingStop and TrailingStep
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Trailingstop Slow and does not always work See the example in the picture
That there was not something wrong Is there a way to make it faster
because I will use in scalping