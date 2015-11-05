MetaTrader 5 Android Build 1172: Convenient Chart Zoom and Accrued Interest in the Bond Properties

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The new version of the MetaTrader 5 Android is already available for download on Google Play.


What's new:

  1. Improved symbol chart zoom: increased the amount of zoom steps and enhanced display smoothness.
  2. All changes in the set of symbols and their sequence in the Market Watch and chart settings (scale, color scheme, object and indicator lists) are saved after closing the application in any way.
  3. Added a face value and accrued interest in bond properties.

Update your application and try its new features!

Download the updated MetaTrader 5 Android for free >>

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