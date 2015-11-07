Create built-in indicator
AlexSuprun:This can not be done.
Hi,
Hi,
I need to create custom indicator & add it as built-in indicator to 'Indicator/Trend' directory. How can I do it?
I'm not sure if it can be done.
I think all the trend indicator are written in the same file. If you want to have a look , its on MT5/MQL5/Include/Indicators/Trend.mqh
In case of modifing it, i would make a copy of it first just in case
You can create a built-in indicator, but when you learn how to do it, I'm sure that you do not want to do that.
Built-in Indicatro must work in a different way. The in the Fractcals Arrow in a fixed position. FMI have two line discription. Can we do the same in custom indicator?
Not possible.
And anyway there is no valid reason to do that.
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Hi,
I need to create custom indicator & add it as built-in indicator to 'Indicator/Trend' directory. How can I do it?