MT4 bars/candles open/close do not match

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any one else experiencing this? I only get this on MT4 platform and regardless of which broker feed i use

happens on any timeframe m1 thru to D1

 

Surely the next bar open should equal the previous bar close

see below for most obvious bar errors :

 

 

 WHY is this happening. Messy chart! 

 
law.tout:
 

Surely the next bar open should equal the previous bar high


you really believe it should be the previous bar high?

i always assumed it was close open close

 
law.tout:

any one else experiencing this? I only get this on MT4 platform and regardless of which broker feed i use

happens on any timeframe m1 thru to D1

 

Surely the next bar open should equal the previous bar high

see below for most obvious bar errors :

 

 

 WHY is this happening. Messy chart! 

There is no errors at all. Perfectly normal chart.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

you really believe it should be the previous bar high?

i always assumed it was close open close

sorry hv corrected typo
 
Alain Verleyen:
There is no errors at all. Perfectly normal chart.
you have no eye for detail then. its sloppy
 
law.tout:
you have no eye for detail then. its sloppy
You don't know what you are talking about. There is no reason for the open to be the same as the close of previous candle.
 
Alain Verleyen:
You don't know what you are talking about. There is no reason for the open to be the same as the close of previous candle.
+1, that's a totally normal M1 chart there
 
Alain Verleyen:
You don't know what you are talking about. There is no reason for the open to be the same as the close of previous candle.
please explain your reasoning then
 
law.tout:

any one else experiencing this? I only get this on MT4 platform and regardless of which broker feed i use

happens on any timeframe m1 thru to D1

 

Surely the next bar open should equal the previous bar close

see below for most obvious bar errors :

 

 

 WHY is this happening. Messy chart! 

With glue they almost match.... :p

aud

 
law.tout:
please explain your reasoning then
The open of a candle doesn't have to be the same as the close of the previous candle, what is so hard to understand ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
The open of a candle doesn't have to be the same as the close of the previous candle, what is so hard to understand ?
Technically called "Gaps"
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