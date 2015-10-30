MT4 bars/candles open/close do not match
Surely the next bar open should equal the previous bar high
you really believe it should be the previous bar high?
i always assumed it was close open close
any one else experiencing this? I only get this on MT4 platform and regardless of which broker feed i use
happens on any timeframe m1 thru to D1
Surely the next bar open should equal the previous bar high
see below for most obvious bar errors :
WHY is this happening. Messy chart!
you really believe it should be the previous bar high?
i always assumed it was close open close
There is no errors at all. Perfectly normal chart.
you have no eye for detail then. its sloppy
You don't know what you are talking about. There is no reason for the open to be the same as the close of previous candle.
You don't know what you are talking about. There is no reason for the open to be the same as the close of previous candle.
any one else experiencing this? I only get this on MT4 platform and regardless of which broker feed i use
happens on any timeframe m1 thru to D1
Surely the next bar open should equal the previous bar close
see below for most obvious bar errors :
WHY is this happening. Messy chart!
With glue they almost match.... :p
please explain your reasoning then
The open of a candle doesn't have to be the same as the close of the previous candle, what is so hard to understand ?
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any one else experiencing this? I only get this on MT4 platform and regardless of which broker feed i use
happens on any timeframe m1 thru to D1
Surely the next bar open should equal the previous bar close
see below for most obvious bar errors :
WHY is this happening. Messy chart!