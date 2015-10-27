Can anyone answer my question regards signals slippage (image inside)

New comment
 
[Deleted]  
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in points. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AForex-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is means that average slipping 2.5 pips per trade on the basis of 2 samples.
 
Aleksey Pak:
This is means that average slipping 2.5 pips per trade on the basis of 2 samples.

Hi Aleksy

Can you confirm that it's pip slippage and not point slippage? I've always wondered that as some of the figures seem very high even on some pretty good brokers

Cheers

New comment