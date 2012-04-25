Optimization : How to analys/interpret the 2D and 3D graph ?
Have you had a look at the Optimization Graph ?
A Planar Graph (2D)
In the two-dimensional graph mode, variations of the selected parameters used for optimization are shown on both axis. Variation of the optimization criterion is shown using the color gradient. The deeper the color is, the higher is the value of the optimization criterion.
A Three-Dimensional Graph (3D)
In the three-dimensional visualization mode, changes of the selected parameters that were used for the optimization are shown on the X and Y axes. Variation of the optimization criterion is shown on the vertical Z axis and using the color gradient.
Mouse Gestures
- To move a graph, hold down the left mouse button on the center of a graph and move the cursor.
- To rotate a graph around its vertical axis, hold down the left mouse button outside the center and move the cursor.
- To rotate a graph around its vertical axis, rotate the mouse wheel holding down the "Ctrl" key.
- To zoom in/out a graph, press "Ctrl" and move the mouse cursor vertically in the central part of the graph holding down the left mouse button.
- To move the zero plane, press "Ctrl" and move the mouse cursor vertically outside the central part of the graph holding down the left mouse button.
- To return to the initial position of the graph, double click the left mouse button in the central part of the graph.
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Hello all,
Well I assume everything is in the title. I have to admit I don't know how to use that tool.