can we mute the beef sound of strategy tester

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can we mute the beep sound of strategy tester when running strategy tester 

if there is any option in terminal mq4 

 
abdul salam:

can we mute the beef sound of strategy tester when running strategy tester 

mute your computer speakers ^_^
 
Right click on the sound icon in the taskbar and press on Sound Mixer (or something similar), then find Meta Trader and regulate the volume....
 

Use this ... It will work for you for sure ...

Options >>> Events >>> Expert Advisor ... click on it to make red cross on it.

Use backtester and see how it goes :)

Good luck 

 
Beef sound?????
 
Stuart Browne:
Beef sound?????
Yeah when it stops there is a little beep sound...
 

you can rename this file.


 
Stuart Browne:
Beef sound?????
the sound produce when strategy tester stops
 
3rjfx:
mute your computer speakers ^_^

this is not the exact solution . . . . .

try to give generalized answer . . . . . 

 
3rjfx:
mute your computer speakers ^_^

Options >>> Events >>> Expert Advisor ... click on it to make red cross on it.

this is the best answer 

 
Rozana Sustar:
Yeah when it stops there is a little beep sound...
Ohhhh, beeP sound, not beeF sound! I thought I'd somehow missed a cow mooing in the strategy tester !!
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