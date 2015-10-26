can we mute the beef sound of strategy tester
abdul salam:mute your computer speakers ^_^
can we mute the beef sound of strategy tester when running strategy tester
Right click on the sound icon in the taskbar and press on Sound Mixer (or something similar), then find Meta Trader and regulate the volume....
Use this ... It will work for you for sure ...
Options >>> Events >>> Expert Advisor ... click on it to make red cross on it.
Use backtester and see how it goes :)
Good luck
Beef sound?????
Stuart Browne:Yeah when it stops there is a little beep sound...
Beef sound?????
Beef sound?????
you can rename this file.
Stuart Browne:the sound produce when strategy tester stops
Beef sound?????
Beef sound?????
3rjfx:
mute your computer speakers ^_^
mute your computer speakers ^_^
this is not the exact solution . . . . .
try to give generalized answer . . . . .
3rjfx:
mute your computer speakers ^_^
mute your computer speakers ^_^
Options >>> Events >>> Expert Advisor ... click on it to make red cross on it.
this is the best answer
Rozana Sustar:Ohhhh, beeP sound, not beeF sound! I thought I'd somehow missed a cow mooing in the strategy tester !!
Yeah when it stops there is a little beep sound...
Yeah when it stops there is a little beep sound...
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can we mute the beep sound of strategy tester when running strategy tester
if there is any option in terminal mq4