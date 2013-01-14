MetaQuotes Software Corp. Opens Its Representative Office in India
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MetaQuotes Software Corp. announces the expansion of its offices. TradeNTrain has become the company's agent in India. This is the eighth representative office of MetaQuotes Software Corp. in the world.
The office in Brazil was opened in May 2012 becoming the company's first official agent in the Americas. Now, MetaQuotes Software has decided to strengthen its presence in the Asian market. The company believes that the representative office in the Indian subcontinent will reinforce its positions on the local market and provide clients with high-quality support and service.
The new agent sales and supports all software products of MetaQuotes Software Corp. This means that TradeNTrain offers a certified service to the customers using MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms, as well as TeamWox business management system. Considering the growing interest in MetaQuotes Software products in the region, establishing the new office is an important step in becoming even closer to clients.
"Our mission in TradeNTrain is to help our clients simplify their work both on financial markets and within their companies to the greatest possible extent. MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and TeamWox are aimed at solving these issues. Technological advantages of MetaQuotes Software applications make this task quite feasible. The rapidly growing Indian markets attract more and more traders who need a trading platform with a user-friendly interface. Becoming an Indian representative of MetaQuotes Software, we are glad to meet the rising demand" - says Manoj Choudhary, Head of the MetaQuotes Software office in India.
"The active expansion to the East is one of the key elements in strengthening the company's positions in the global market" - adds Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. "We want to ensure that our clients are able to contact us directly and receive high-quality and efficient service wherever they are. Becoming a world-class service company is the goal we pursue by opening new offices around the world."
Contacts
509, INIZIO
Cardinal Gracias Road
Chakala
Andheri(E)
Mumbai – 400099
India
Tel.: +91 22 66206900
Fax: +91 22 66206999
Website: http://www.tradentrain.com