Truncation of constant value

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Just 1 note : when i open the custom indicator i cant change to 0.1/-0.1, only to whole numbers 1,2,3 etc.,
 

Replace int in line 17 and 18  with double and 99% the problem will be solved.

Good luck 

 
Osama Shaban:

Replace int in line 17 and 18  with double and 99% the problem will be solved.

Good luck 

Thanks , now is ok :)
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