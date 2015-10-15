Truncation of constant value
Just 1 note : when i open the custom indicator i cant change to 0.1/-0.1, only to whole numbers 1,2,3 etc.,
Replace int in line 17 and 18 with double and 99% the problem will be solved.
Good luck
Osama Shaban:Thanks , now is ok :)
Replace int in line 17 and 18 with double and 99% the problem will be solved.
Good luck
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