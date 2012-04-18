Agent on cloud

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Dear,

I guess I understood that each resource is evaluate and is getting a score PR. The profit is then depending of that score and number of jobs.

How can you explain that with a less powerfull agent and less jobs ran I got more profits than with faster agent and much more jobs ran?

 

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och:

Dear,

I guess I understood that each resource is evaluate and is getting a score PR. The profit is then depending of that score and number of jobs.

How can you explain that with a less powerfull agent and less jobs ran I got more profits than with faster agent and much more jobs ran?

LOL. They sell Pentium M 1.6 GHz more than Core i7 3.07 GHz ? So I guess Pentium M know a couple things about making money than Core i7   :)
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