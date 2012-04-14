could any one please help me assigning each button to its task ,, thanks in advance
i put it there
but please could any one tell me
what are those variables
xy[0]
xy[1]
WindowSize [0]
////////////....................////////// //logic of x1 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>5 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<540 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=0; continue; } //logic of x3 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>5 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<400 && XY[1]<29) ///aass { click=11; continue; } //logic of x5 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>5 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<100 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=14; continue; } //logic of x7 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>5 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<100 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=17; continue; } //logic of x9 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>5 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<100 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=20; continue; } //logic of x11 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>5 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<100 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=23; continue; } //logic of x13 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>5 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<100 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=26; continue; } //logic of x15 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>5 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<100 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=29; continue; } //////////////.................../////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////////////// bool OnClick(int& XY[2], int& WindowSize[2]) {int pci[5]; int lpRect[4]; static bool clicked; static int prevcursor; bool result=false; int click = GetAsyncKeyState(1); if(GetTopWindow(parent2)!=parent1) return(false); if(GetForegroundWindow() != parent3) return(false); pci[0]=20; if(GetCursorInfo(pci)) {if(GetWindowRect(WindowHandle(Symbol(),Period()),lpRect)) {if(!clicked && prevcursor==cursor && click<0 && pci[3]>lpRect[0]+5 && pci[3]<lpRect[2]-42 && pci[4]>lpRect[1]+5 && pci[4]<lpRect[3]-21) {clicked = true; result = true; XY[0] = pci[3]-(lpRect[0]+5); XY[1] = pci[4]-(lpRect[1]+5); } WindowSize[0] = (lpRect[2]-42) - (lpRect[0]+5); WindowSize[1] = (lpRect[3]-21) - (lpRect[1]+5); } if(click==0) clicked = false; prevcursor = pci[2]; } return(result); } bool XY2PriceBar(int XY[],int Size[], double& PriceTime[]) {int PXperBar = (Size[0]/WindowBarsPerChart()/2)*2; if(PXperBar<1) PXperBar=1; int Clicked_Bar = WindowFirstVisibleBar() - NormalizeDouble((XY[0]-0.0)/PXperBar,0); double PXperPoint = Size[1]/((WindowPriceMax()-WindowPriceMin())/Point); double Clicked_Price = NormalizeDouble(WindowPriceMax() - XY[1]/PXperPoint*Point ,Digits); if(Clicked_Bar<0) Clicked_Bar=0; PriceTime[0] = Clicked_Price; PriceTime[1] = Clicked_Bar; if(PriceTime[0]>Point && PriceTime[1]>EMPTY) return(true); else return(false);} /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
task completed ,,
//logic of x1 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>500 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<540 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=0; continue; } //logic of x3 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>450 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<490 && XY[1]<29) ///aass { click=11; continue; } //logic of x5 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>400 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<440 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=14; continue; } //logic of x7 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>350 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<390 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=17; continue; } //logic of x9 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>300 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<340 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=20; continue; } //logic of x11 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>225 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<285 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=23; continue; } //logic of x13 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>150 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<210 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=26; continue; } //logic of x15 button if(WindowSize[0]-XY[0]>75 && WindowSize[0]-XY[0]<135 && XY[1]<29) ///adddddddd { click=29; continue; } //
