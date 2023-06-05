Binary Option Trade Copier
sergiodv:
Hi, I'm trying to help out a friend and copy my trades across to his account.
Is there a freeware or low cost MT4 trade copier specific Binary Options.
Alternatively what would something like this cost to develop?
Thanks in advance
There are 3 ways to do this.
- The easiest way is to use one of the 4 brokers that use the mt4 plugin.
- The next best way is to use a broker that has a legitimate api and use the WebRequest function that is built into mt4. There are 2 brokers that have that.
- The third way is much harder and that would mean to reverse engineer a broker's web site.
Thanks Baruch, I figured it would be best to use an MT4 broker to achieve this but I don't know how to do it.
That is the issue. How do i achieve copying my trades to his account on a VPS when I am trading for myself.
sergiodv: specific Binary Options.
IMHO: The best bets in a casino is Craps pass line with double odds, around 0.6%. One of the worst is American Roulette at 5.26%. Binary Options are at 30%! Forget them.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, I'm trying to help out a friend and copy my trades across to his account.
Is there a freeware or low cost MT4 trade copier specific Binary Options.
Alternatively what would something like this cost to develop?
Thanks in advance