Binary Option Trade Copier

Hi, I'm trying to help out a friend and copy my trades across to his account.

Is there a freeware or low cost MT4 trade copier specific Binary Options.

Alternatively what would something like this cost to develop?

Thanks in advance

 
There are 3 ways to do this.

  • The easiest way is to use one of the 4 brokers that use the mt4 plugin.  
  • The next best way is to use a broker that has a legitimate api and use the WebRequest function that is built into mt4.  There are 2 brokers that have that.
  • The third way is much harder and that would mean to reverse engineer a broker's web site. 
Due to various reasons, I will not publish the broker names here. 
 

Thanks Baruch, I figured it would be best to use an MT4 broker to achieve this but I don't know how to do it.

That is the issue. How do i achieve copying my trades to his account on a VPS when I am trading for myself.

 
Hey did you ever find a good solution?
 
