How Currencies Have Reacted to the Yuan Devaluation
Thanks for the information and the comparison, althought I don't know why didn't you upload this to your blog.
Also I want to know why are you comparing the CNY against those currencies specifically, because there are other currencies such as the brazilian and mexican which are more liquid and stable.
Thanks for the information and the comparison, althought I don't know why didn't you upload this to your blog.
Also I want to know why are you comparing the CNY against those currencies specifically, because there are other currencies such as the brazilian and mexican which are more liquid and stable.
I did upload to our blog here: https://www.inovancetech.com/chinese-yuan-infographic.html
The BRL/CNY didn't fluctuate much and I couldn't find data on the MXN/CNY. I left a few other pairs that didn't have a strong reaction to the reference rate change.
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This had immediate and long-term effects on the exchange rates of just about every currency.
The infographic below shows the devaluation of the Renminbi against other currencies after 24-hours, 1-week and 1-month since the devaluation on August 11th.
You can find the original article and enlarged infographic here.