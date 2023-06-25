Trailing Stop - Where do I find it?
Do not use traling stop ever/ only take profet.
eliahu cohen:
Do not use traling stop ever/ only take profet.
Why ?
you can use TP and Trailingstop.
eliahu cohen:Thanks for the tip, but I really just want to know how to do it.
Do not use traling stop ever/ only take profet.
Krysta Carmack:See youtube
Hi!
Hoping someone can help me figure out how to set a trailing stop loss in MT5.
I found this article, but in my terminal, the trade tab doesn't have the "Trailing Stop" option. Please advise.
FYI, I'm still in a demo account.
Thanks in advance!
Krysta Carmack:Right click on Price tab in Terminal (in order that you have open), and you can setting your Trailing Stop.
Hi!
Hoping someone can help me figure out how to set a trailing stop loss in MT5.
I found this article, but in my terminal, the trade tab doesn't have the "Trailing Stop" option. Please advise.
FYI, I'm still in a demo account.
Thanks in advance!
Once you open a position you can right click and set trailing stops
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Hi!
Hoping someone can help me figure out how to set a trailing stop loss in MT5.
I found this article, but in my terminal, the trade tab doesn't have the "Trailing Stop" option. Please advise.
FYI, I'm still in a demo account.
Thanks in advance!