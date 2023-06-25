Trailing Stop - Where do I find it?

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Hi!

Hoping someone can help me figure out how to set a trailing stop loss in MT5.

I found this article, but in my terminal, the trade tab doesn't have the "Trailing Stop" option. Please advise.

FYI, I'm still in a demo account. 

Thanks in advance!

 

Do not use traling stop ever/  only take profet.

 
eliahu cohen:

Do not use traling stop ever/  only take profet.

Why ?

you can use TP and Trailingstop. 

 
eliahu cohen:

Do not use traling stop ever/  only take profet.

Thanks for the tip, but I really just want to know how to do it. 
 
Krysta Carmack:

Hi!

Hoping someone can help me figure out how to set a trailing stop loss in MT5.

I found this article, but in my terminal, the trade tab doesn't have the "Trailing Stop" option. Please advise.

FYI, I'm still in a demo account. 

Thanks in advance!

See youtube
 
Krysta Carmack:

Hi!

Hoping someone can help me figure out how to set a trailing stop loss in MT5.

I found this article, but in my terminal, the trade tab doesn't have the "Trailing Stop" option. Please advise.

FYI, I'm still in a demo account. 

Thanks in advance!

Right click on Price tab in Terminal (in order that you have open), and you can setting your Trailing Stop.
 
Once you open a position you can right click and set trailing stops
 

right click on the order and you can see the trailing stop

 
tetanoks #:

right click on the order and you can see the trailing stop

It looks like you are 8 years late :)
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