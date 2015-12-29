Expert for trading practice using strategy tester
- How to remove indicators in strategy Tester ?.
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
- How do you show an indicator on the Strategy Tester in Metatrader5
I once saw something that I believe was an expert, that when executed on strategy tester, with visualization enabled, you could buy and sell manually (it shows some buttons for you to indicate the order you want to send in the strategy tester visualization window). It is a way to practice using history data. I cannot find it anymore. Does anyone know something like this, to allow technical analysis practice using metatrader 5?
There are a few "simulators" in the codebase and the market, just use the search box in the top right.
Cheers
I have been using free tool called "FX Blue Trading Simulator". It provides detailed analysis. I love it!
Check out the MT5 EA code base later, I'm still waiting for it to be published. It will be explained everything in there.
There's a simple way to command an order manually on EA for strategy tester use, you can even control it from the outside of the terminal processing. Hope you guys likes this :)
- 2015.12.27
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i wrote one too that has the buttons on the chart.
i wrote one too that has the buttons on the chart.
Wow, nice... are those controls embedded on the strategy tester's chart? I've been looking for something like that but couldn't find any freebies :( .... thought I make one for myself but with only basic knowledge on programming I couldn't get those buttons to work out on the strategy tester... that was 'till I was able to managed to find some other way :)
Yes it does it just needs a work around as you have to write your own OnChartEvent() to capture the events.
That involves a bit of coding, but after that it works wonders.
Looks nice, Marco. Is this for MT5?
Well i originally wrote that one for MT4.
I am currently working on another version of it that deals with multi-symbol support for MT5.
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