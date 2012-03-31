iMA return Double
snakzbenjy:Because the function returns the handle of the Moving Average indicator. If you want to use the price, you must use CopyBuffer().
Hello every one,
I have simple Question why when i want use the Method "iMA" this method return int?
Why this Mobile Average it's not double? Because i need the price.
Thanks a lot
Thank a lot now it's works..
snakzbenjy:ok
Thank a lot now it's works..
Thank a lot now it's works..
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Hello every one,
I have simple Question why when i want use the Method "iMA" this method return int?
Why this Mobile Average it's not double? Because i need the price.
Thanks a lot