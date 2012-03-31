iMA return Double

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Hello every one,

 

I have simple Question why when i want use the Method "iMA" this method return int?

Why this Mobile Average it's not double? Because i need the price. 

 

 IMA

 

Thanks a lot 

 
snakzbenjy:

Hello every one,

 

I have simple Question why when i want use the Method "iMA" this method return int?

Why this Mobile Average it's not double? Because i need the price. 

 

 

 

Thanks a lot 

Because the function returns the handle of the Moving Average indicator. If you want to use the price,  you must use CopyBuffer().
 
Thank a lot now it's works..
 
snakzbenjy:
Thank a lot now it's works..
ok
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