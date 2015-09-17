PIVBOLL Strategie
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GBP/USD H1
SEP/17/2015
My strategy is based on a combination of time frames, Bollinger band and pivot points. In order to identify the fluctuating sales as well as market trends, we follow the Elliott waves. This is based in accordance to the market as a short term fundamental deal. I am relying on several years of experience, which I trust is the best overall strategy UP TO 90% WIN