PIVBOLL Strategie

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GBP/USD  H1

SEP/17/2015 

 

My strategy is based on a combination of time frames, Bollinger band and pivot points. In order to identify the fluctuating sales as well as market trends, we follow the Elliott waves. This is based in accordance to the market as a short term fundamental deal. I am relying on several years of experience, which I trust is the best overall strategy   UP TO 90% WIN 

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