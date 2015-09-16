Broker with fixed low spreads

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Looking for a broker with fixed and low spreads.
Any ideas?
 
I think this post is not good on forum
 
this post is not allow in MQL5.com. you can use google
 
web11:
this post is not allow in MQL5.com. you can use google
The post is allowed, the answers most probably not
 
Alain Verleyen:
The post is allowed, the answers most probably not
Moderators. Please write which brokers legally use MT5.
 

Try this site:

https://www.100forexbrokers.com/mt5brokers

MT5 brokers | MetaTrader 5 brokers
MT5 brokers | MetaTrader 5 brokers
  • www.100forexbrokers.com
On June 1st, 2010 - the Metatrader 5 platform has been released. Brokers that offer MT5: MT5 ECN brokers MT5 ECN brokers — still not many choices in 2012 Closer to the end of 2012, the MT5 platform introduction is still going quite slow. Several large Forex brokers have stopped offering MT5 for "demoing" and closed their MT5 promo pages...
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