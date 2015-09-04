Some problem facing with panel

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Dear Guys,

I developed a panel but i am facing some problem :

1. I attach EA on chart and show panel but when i go to another chart and come back again my panel show minimize auto.

 

 

2. When i select text on any textbox. then i notice it is flecking.  

here my code:

CAppDialog        ExtDialog;
CLabel            m_lbl_Company;
CLabel            m_lbl_Lots;
CEdit             m_txt_Lots;
CLabel            m_lbl_Price;
CEdit             m_txt_Price;
CPanel            m_ret_Rect3;
CComboBox         m_com_Execution; 
CButton           m_btn_Execution;
CLabel            m_lbl_Web;


int OnInit() {


   GlobalTop = INDENT_TOP+(0*(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y));
   m_Symbol= _Symbol;

  if(ExtDialog.Create(0,m_Symbol,m_subwin,10,30,200,240)){
     Combo_execution();
     Lot_Name_Text();
     Price_Name_Text();
     Button_execution();
     ExtDialog.Run();
  }
   
   return (0);
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason){
   m_lbl_Company.Destroy();
   m_lbl_Lots.Destroy();
   m_txt_Lots.Destroy();
   m_lbl_Price.Destroy();
   m_txt_Price.Destroy();
   m_ret_Rect3.Destroy();
   m_com_Execution.Destroy(); 
   m_btn_Execution.Destroy();
   m_lbl_Web.Destroy();
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
}

void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)
  {
    

    ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
    
    if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam==m_name+"BtnExecution"){
         
    }
     
}

 

 Please someone help me. I need help. thank 

 
Is any can help me
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