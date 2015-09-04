Some problem facing with panel
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Dear Guys,
I developed a panel but i am facing some problem :
1. I attach EA on chart and show panel but when i go to another chart and come back again my panel show minimize auto.
2. When i select text on any textbox. then i notice it is flecking.
here my code:
Please someone help me. I need help. thank