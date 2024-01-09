Libraries: FuzzyNet Fuzzy Logic Library - page 2

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Hello,


This article has 3 terms: "buy", "sell" and "neutral".

when run Output.Value() we get a double value that correspond to Fuzzy result.

How I can convert this value to corresponding text term?

I need the result like "buy" or "sell" or "neutral" 

Thanks

 


I have downloaded the library and I have encountered an error while running tips_sample_mamdani.mq4. Can advise what should i do? Thanks.

 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:
Thank you for your message. The issue has been fixed and files have been updated.

hi

Can you help me for solve this errors

Files:
image.png  55 kb
 
The library doesn't compile. been trying to resolve the problem and fix the errors but no success achieved. anyone has literally any opinion to solve the problem?
 

 The library Compile error!!!!!!!!

prompt"'Var' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call fuzzyrule.mqh "

Can you help me for solve this errors

error

 
Komgrit Sungkhaphong #:

same here cannot pass the compilation.

Someone fix the lib please.

Change the following lines of code:
FuzzyRule.mqh:
//void Var(INamedVariable *&value)
void Var(INamedVariable *value)

//void Term(INamedValue *&value)                       
void Term(INamedValue *value)
 RuleParser.mqh: Line 484
//Lexem *lexem;                 
CObject *lexem=NULL;
Best regards
chris

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@chris mac #:

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Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.

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