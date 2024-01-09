Libraries: FuzzyNet Fuzzy Logic Library - page 2
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Hello,
This article has 3 terms: "buy", "sell" and "neutral".
when run Output.Value() we get a double value that correspond to Fuzzy result.
How I can convert this value to corresponding text term?
I need the result like "buy" or "sell" or "neutral"
Thanks
I have downloaded the library and I have encountered an error while running tips_sample_mamdani.mq4. Can advise what should i do? Thanks.
Thank you for your message. The issue has been fixed and files have been updated.
hi
Can you help me for solve this errors
The library Compile error!!!!!!!!
prompt"'Var' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call fuzzyrule.mqh "
Can you help me for solve this errors
same here cannot pass the compilation.
Someone fix the lib please.
FuzzyRule.mqh:
RuleParser.mqh: Line 484
Best regards
chris
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