Indicator for Binary Option
Files:
BO_IND.ex4 16 kb
Rinor Memeti:thank you sir , but are you test my Indicator , it's not repainted and give real result
As i know, there is a better one in the market with a higher percentage of wins. Dont know the name anymore. Just check the market
As i know, there is a better one in the market with a higher percentage of wins. Dont know the name anymore. Just check the market
Rinor Memeti:When someone knows the name of a good binary indicator please send me a message.
As i know, there is a better one in the market with a higher percentage of wins. Dont know the name anymore. Just check the market
As i know, there is a better one in the market with a higher percentage of wins. Dont know the name anymore. Just check the market
No good binary indicator. Only good judgement can make you successful binary trader.
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