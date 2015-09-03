Indicator for Binary Option

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Files:
BO_IND.ex4  16 kb
 
younes sami:
As i know, there is a better one in the market with a higher percentage of wins. Dont know the name anymore. Just check the market
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Rinor Memeti:
As i know, there is a better one in the market with a higher percentage of wins. Dont know the name anymore. Just check the market
thank you sir , but are you test my Indicator , it's not repainted and give real result
 
Rinor Memeti:
As i know, there is a better one in the market with a higher percentage of wins. Dont know the name anymore. Just check the market
When someone knows the name of a good binary indicator please send me a message.
 
No good binary indicator. Only good judgement can make you successful binary trader.
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