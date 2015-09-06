Alert arrow missing.

New comment
 

Hi all. I don't know why but my alert arrow is missing. any idea how to bring it back?



 
Black_Jack822:

Hi all. I don't know why but my alert arrow is missing. any idea how to bring it back?



Which MT4 build ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Which MT4 build ?
842
 
Black_Jack822:
842
Current official release is 840. Last beta is 858. Try with one of these version.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Current official release is 840. Last beta is 858. Try with one of these version.
Thank you but I've solve this already. I've deleted "charts.ini" from config folder and it solve the problem.
New comment