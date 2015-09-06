Alert arrow missing.
Black_Jack822:Which MT4 build ?
Hi all. I don't know why but my alert arrow is missing. any idea how to bring it back?
Alain Verleyen:842
Which MT4 build ?
Which MT4 build ?
Black_Jack822:Current official release is 840. Last beta is 858. Try with one of these version.
842
842
Alain Verleyen:Thank you but I've solve this already. I've deleted "charts.ini" from config folder and it solve the problem.
Current official release is 840. Last beta is 858. Try with one of these version.
Current official release is 840. Last beta is 858. Try with one of these version.
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Hi all. I don't know why but my alert arrow is missing. any idea how to bring it back?