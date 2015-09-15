Is it a bug?

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When I optimize it in a strategy tester, it has stopped on the way.

Is it a bug?

 

yes its a very big bug.

can you try to locate it and see what species it is ?

 
 
Omusubi-X:
Why will MetaQuotes neglect it without repairing this bug?
Is a level of MetaQuotes's technology low?
What are you talking about ? Are you expecting Metaquotes to fix the bug(s) in YOUR code ?
 
Journal message would help a lot; )
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