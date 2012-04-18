High Ram Usage
Hi GilR,
Yes MT5 eat alot of memory compare to MT4. However your 10 out of 12 is nuts. I'm using laptop Vista 2GB and have to be careful with my apps.
That usually depend on these :
1. Unlimited number of bars in chart (Tolls > Charts > Max Bars In Chart : Unlimited.). Try to decrease Max Bars In Chart to, say, 3000 (just type 3000 or or any number above 1000), if you're using big widesrceen monitor, make that to at least to number of bar in fully opened but zoom out chart (MQL5 : Chart property - ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER - CHART_VISIBLE_BARS).
2. Number of chart opened. More chart is more memory. However it's ok to open a lot of chart as long as you follow # 1 above.
3. History reading : If you scroll back the chart to see price in, say, 23rd January 2010, MT5 will load all that data bars to that day to memory.
4. And check you Indy, I once created an Indy that turn out using a lot of memory.
If you're not manually studying/analyzing historical data, then there's no need to set unlimited in Max Bars In Charts.
You need to restart MT5, or in some of my cases I need to restart my computer.
BTW, Task Manager is so last year, if you're a programmer try Process Explorer or something like that
Cheers
- docs.microsoft.com
Hi
I am running Windows 7 with 12 gig ram, but Mt5 is using is using 10 gig and causing my machine to crawl.
Using build 597.
Any solution to reduce memory use
Gil
- Try to delete tester logs.
JMRodMartins:
18
Hi
I am running Windows 7 with 12 gig ram, but Mt5 is using is using 10 gig and causing my machine to crawl.
Using build 597.
Any solution to reduce memory use
Gil
- Try to delete tester logs.
RAM usage not Hard Disk usage !!!
(LOL)
I have to say that there are lots of program loaded in your computer, try to shutdown unnecessary programs from system configuration.
___________________________
Secret of My Trading success
http://www.options-profit-system.com/
I have to say that there are lots of program loaded in your computer, try to shutdown unnecessary programs from system configuration.
___________________________
Secret of My Trading success
http://www.options-profit-system.com/
LOL. Did you ever ever ever looked at GilR's Task Manager screenshot. Look at terminal64.exe, for crying out loud.
When you try to spam the forum try it harder next time.
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Hi
I am running Windows 7 with 12 gig ram, but Mt5 is using is using 10 gig and causing my machine to crawl.
Using build 597.
Any solution to reduce memory use
Gil