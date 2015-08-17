Timer discount
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zblteam:Hi.
Hello everyone,
i am looking for a Timer discount MT4 like on the screenshot (timer candle)
do you know where i can find that ?
if it's work with 1M, 5M, 15M it will be perfect.
Hello everyone,
i am looking for a Timer discount MT4 like on the screenshot (timer candle)
do you know where i can find that ?
if it's work with 1M, 5M, 15M it will be perfect.
Thank you
I think this is what you've been looking for. I've added some changes for positioning so you will have to change it for your preferences.
Files:
Black_Jack822:Thank you very much. It's perfect :)
Hi.
I think this is what you've been looking for. I've added some changes for positioning so you will have to change it for your preferences.
Hi.
I think this is what you've been looking for. I've added some changes for positioning so you will have to change it for your preferences.
zblteam:You're welcome.
Thank you very much. It's perfect :)
Thank you very much. It's perfect :)
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i am looking for a Timer discount MT4 like on the screenshot (timer candle)
do you know where i can find that ?
if it's work with 1M, 5M, 15M it will be perfect.
Thank you