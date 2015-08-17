Timer discount

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Hello everyone,
i am looking for a Timer discount MT4 like on the screenshot (timer candle)
do you know where i can find that ?
if it's work with 1M, 5M, 15M it will be perfect.

Thank you



 
 
zblteam:
Hello everyone,
i am looking for a Timer discount MT4 like on the screenshot (timer candle)
do you know where i can find that ?
if it's work with 1M, 5M, 15M it will be perfect.

Thank you



Hi.
I think this is what you've been looking for. I've added some changes for positioning so you will have to change it for your preferences.
 
Black_Jack822:
Hi.
I think this is what you've been looking for. I've added some changes for positioning so you will have to change it for your preferences.
Thank you very much. It's perfect :)
 
zblteam:
Thank you very much. It's perfect :)
You're welcome.
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