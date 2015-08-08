Upload and update product version

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I got into trouble when I will upload product version in the market for publishing EA.

I upload the file ex4 EA as usual but the moderator asked to include indicators in the resources of the main indicator.

By attaching captions below :

 

 I am confused, Why not upload files indicators also then will be put in a folder on mt4 indicator as usual.

 why only provided to upload one file (main indicator EA.ex4) ?

How to include indicators in the resources of the main indicator?

 i don't understand, can anybody give the procedure step by step, plz?

 

Thank's for your kindness. 

Resources - MQL4 Documentation
  • docs.mql4.com
Resources - MQL4 Documentation
 

It's needed to have only 1 file to download for the customer.

It has been discussed on the forum, please do some searches.

 
Alain Verleyen:

It's needed to have only 1 file to download for the customer.

It has been discussed on the forum, please do some searches.

I couldn't find this topic, could you help me to find? and I don't know how to coding into 1 file, even my programmers do not know how.
 
Aloysius Bayuaji K:
I couldn't find this topic, could you help me to find? and I don't know how to coding into 1 file, even my programmers do not know how.

Ok, you will share your product profit ?

I am always amazed by people asking free help for commercial activities.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Ok, you will share your product profit ?

I am always amazed by people asking free help for commercial activities.

Yes, of course...

I am glad if you could help me

But how?

Can only through private messages?

I will attach files there...

 

Thank's 

 
Aloysius Bayuaji K:
Yes, of course...

I am glad if you could help me

But how?

Can only through private messages?

I will attach files there...

 

Thank's 

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