Upload and update product version
It's needed to have only 1 file to download for the customer.
It has been discussed on the forum, please do some searches.
Alain Verleyen:I couldn't find this topic, could you help me to find? and I don't know how to coding into 1 file, even my programmers do not know how.
It's needed to have only 1 file to download for the customer.
It's needed to have only 1 file to download for the customer.
It has been discussed on the forum, please do some searches.
Alain Verleyen:
I am always amazed by people asking free help for commercial activities.
Ok, you will share your product profit ?
I am always amazed by people asking free help for commercial activities.
Yes, of course...
I am glad if you could help me
But how?
Can only through private messages?
I will attach files there...
Thank's
Aloysius Bayuaji K:
Yes, of course...
I am glad if you could help me
But how?
Can only through private messages?
I will attach files there...
Thank's
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I upload the file ex4 EA as usual but the moderator asked to include indicators in the resources of the main indicator.
By attaching captions below :
I am confused, Why not upload files indicators also then will be put in a folder on mt4 indicator as usual.
why only provided to upload one file (main indicator EA.ex4) ?
How to include indicators in the resources of the main indicator?
i don't understand, can anybody give the procedure step by step, plz?
Thank's for your kindness.