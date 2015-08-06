How to share interesting blogs in mql5 website in mql5 profile pages ?
Too late. You've done.
I see your feeds :)
Mirko Cerulli:
Too late. You've done.
I see your feeds :)
i dont find any direct share option just like in codebade , articles, forum etc..
it needs to be visit the blog authors profile page and then share from there.
i wonder y is this is so .
You're right. There is nothing like this into blog.
You can share the only one post.
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i dont find anything like share button which is availabe on codebase and articles etc.....