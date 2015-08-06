How to share interesting blogs in mql5 website in mql5 profile pages ?

New comment
[Deleted]  

i dont find anything like share button which is availabe on codebase and articles etc.....

 

 

 

 
Too late. You've done.
I see your feeds :)
[Deleted]  
Mirko Cerulli:
Too late. You've done.
I see your feeds :)

i dont find any direct share option just like in codebade , articles, forum etc..

it needs to be visit the blog authors profile page and then share from there.

i wonder y is this is so . 

 

You're right. There is nothing like this into blog. 

 
You can share the only one post. 
 

I see this that reduces the available options and rules out MQL5:

 

New comment