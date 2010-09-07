Non-deterministic Behavior with CChartObjectButton.State() method - bug??
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To Development team of MQL5,
I don't understand why the hell the State() method shows non-deterministic behavior when I use it to check if a CChartObjectButton is "pressed" or not!
Wenn I press both buttons and move both lines, it looks like this:
When I wait some time and do nothing it looks like this:
What's wrong?? Thanks...
Here is my code: